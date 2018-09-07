BJP's Ram Kadam, Of 'Kidnap Girls' Row, Trolled For Sonali Bendre Tweet

Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York. (File)

Just days after Maharashtra BJP lawmaker Ram Kadam faced a backlash for his comment bragging to young men that he would help youngsters "kidnap" a girl even if she rejects them, he seems to have landed in yet another patch of trouble. This time for posting a tweet condoling the death of Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York.



Earlier today, Ram Kadam posted a message in Marati that translated as "Sonali Bendre, the actress who ruled Hindi and Marathi cinema was to all, and is no more." The tweet, posted along with a photograph of the actor has since been deleted.



The message did not go unnoticed and the BJP lawmaker was widely condemned for spreading fake news and rumours. Called out, Ram Kadam issued an apology. "About Sonali Bendre ji It was rumor. Since last two days.. I pray to God for good health and speedy recovery (sic)," he tweeted.



Sonali Bendre had announced that she had been diagnosed with metastatic cancer in the first week of July and that she would undergo treatment in the United States.



The actor had revealed her condition by posting on her Instagram and Twitter handles. The 43-year-old shared a lengthy note in which she said she's "taking this battle head on" and thanked her family and friends for their support. Ms Bendre also described the diagnosis as 'unexpected' and said she 'didn't see it coming.'



Both the inaccurate post by the BJP lawmaker and the apology that he posted thereafter received several comments, mostly in Marathi, trolling him for being a source of fake news.



The MLA from Maharashtra's Ghatkopar, earlier this week, spoke at a "Dahi Handi" event in Mumbai and was heard saying, "You (youngsters) can meet me for any work. I will help, 100 per cent. Come (to me) with your parents. What will I do if parents approve? I will kidnap the girl concerned and hand her over to you (for marriage)".



A case was registered against the lawmaker in Maharashtra's Solapur district today following his "kidnap girls" comment.



BJP state spokesperson Madhav Bhandari had played down Mr Kadam's remark, saying since the MLA had expressed his regret, the matter is over.