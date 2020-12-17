Amit Shah's Big Meeting This Saturday To Boost BJP's 'Mission Bengal': Report

Amit Shah to meet Union ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, BJP leaders to discuss party's Bengal strategy

With eye on the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP has been bolstering its campaign in the state at a brisk pace, deploying Union ministers, a deputy Chief Minister and central leaders, and assigning them six-to-seven Lok Sabha constituencies each.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in West Bengal this weekend, while his colleagues Gajendra Shekhawat, Sanjeev Balyan, Prahlad Patel, Arjun Munda and Mansukh Mandaviya will be visiting in the next few days, sources in the BJP told news agency Press Trust of India.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Narottam Mishra have also been assigned responsibilities in West Bengal, the sources said.

When contacted by Press Trust of India, Union minister Prahlad Patel confirmed that he has been given the charge of the party's poll preparations in north Bengal.

All these leaders will attend a meeting on December 19 chaired by Amit Shah, the sources told news agency PTI.

The Union Home Minister will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal this weekend. He will address a political rally and have lunch at a farmer's residence in Midnapore.

Rebel Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned as an MLA yesterday, is expected to join the BJP in Amit Shah's presence.

Earlier, the BJP had assigned its office bearers to gather feedback from five different zones of the poll-bound state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections, and is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to form the next government in the state.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)