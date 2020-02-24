Will Not Allow Another Shaheen Bagh: BJP's Kapil Mishra On Delhi Violence

Kapil Mishra said they want to cut off 35 lakh people by blocking the roads (File)

Roads are being blocked by those against the Citizenship Amendment Act to cut off 35 lakh people in Jaffrabad and neighbouring areas from other parts of Delhi, BJP leader Kapil Mishra told a gathering on Sunday, demanding that police remove the protesters within three days.

Mr Mishra led a demonstration before clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi, where a large number of people who have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had blocked a road since Saturday night.

Police fired tear gas shells as members of the two groups threw stones at each other in Maujpur. For security reasons, the entry and exit gates of the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station were closed.

"They want to cut off 35 lakh people by blocking the roads. Is this the way to protest against anything? We will not allow the area to be turned into Shaheen Bagh," Mr Mishra said.

Mr Mishra issued an ultimatum to the police to clear the roads and warned people will be back if the anti-CAA protesters are not removed.

"Nearly 35 lakh people are affected by these roadblocks. They have no other way to cross the Yamuna. Had I not led them to protest the roadblocks, they would have taken to streets themselves," Mr Mishra told PTI.

A former MLA from nearby Karawal Nagar, Mr Mishra had asked people to gather at Maujpur Chowk in support of the CAA in reply to the roadblock by those protesting against the new citizenship law.