Parts Of Delhi-NCR See Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms For 2nd Time In 4 Days

Bringing relief from high temperatures uncharacteristic of early March, Delhi and surrounding regions witnessed rain, lightning and winds on Wednesday evening.

On March 18, the Indian Meteorological Department issued an alert stating that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Strong winds and rain hit North Delhi pic.twitter.com/d5dH01aYxy — NDTV (@ndtv) March 18, 2026

As per the Met department, the sky is expected to turn partly cloudy on March 19 and 20, with light rain or thundershowers likely to occur once or twice during the day. Meanwhile, on March 21, the sky is expected to remain cloudy, with the possibility of light showers. The weather is likely to stabilise by March 23, with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies returning to the region.

As of 7 pm, the temperature recorded at Delhi's Safdarjung weather station was 24 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread weather activity across several parts of the country over the next few days. According to the latest update, multiple regions are likely to experience rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. Rainfall is expected to intensify from Wednesday across various states, often accompanied by gusty winds. Heavy rainfall is predicted for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during the early part of the week.

The western Himalayan region is also bracing for a shift in weather. Heavy rainfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh on March 19 and 20, while Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir may see heavy showers on March 20.