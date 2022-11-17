BJP's Delhi Civic Polls Manifesto 'A Betrayal Document': Congress Leader

The elections for 250 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on December 4. (File)

BJP's manifesto for the civic body elections is a "betrayal document" to mislead Delhiites for the party has no work to bank on, Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba said here on Thursday.

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has failed to fulfil its promises in the past, the former MLA claimed that the party does not have any achievements to highlight.

"Despite ruling the MCD for 15 years, the BJP does not have any achievement to highlight or any issue to project. They failed to implement any of its promises in the past. Their manifesto for the MCD election is nothing but a betrayal document for the people of Delhi," she said.

She appealed to the slum dwellers not to fill out the forms given by the BJP, promising them flats as it will "rob" them of their rights to free accommodation.

"The BJP and the AAP had made a scheme to rent out the 46,000 flats, whose construction was started by the Congress government under the Rajiv Rattan Yojna for slum dwellers," she said.

"These flats were to be allotted for free but the plan to rent out these flats is a clear indication of the anti-poor attitude of both AAP and BJP," Lamba added.

The 'Vachan Patra' (pledge letter) released by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, MP Manoj Tiwari and MCD poll management committee head Ashish Sood carried pictures of flats recently allotted to slum dwellers in Kalkaji.

The Delhi BJP said they will distribute the forms to the slum dwellers to fill them up to get houses.

Referring to BJP's pledge letter, Ms Lamba alleged that the party has made many hollow promises in its manifesto, which do not even come under the purview of the municipal corporation to mislead Delhiites.

"Congress will fight for the cause of the slum dwellers and fulfil its promise of free in-situ flats for them. The Congress government had received 2.75 lakh applications from the poor and Dalits for flats, but the Kejriwal Government could not construct a single flat in the past eight years," she added.

