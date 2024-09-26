'BJP's Core Voter Base Did Not Like Alliance With NCP': Devendra Fadnavis

The ruling alliance won only 17 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

The BJP's reverses in Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were due to poor vote transfer from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

The BJP's "core voter base" did not like the alliance with the NCP, though "80 per cent" are now convinced about the need for such "political compromises", he added.

The ruling alliance, which comprises the BJP, NCP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, managed to win just 17 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The BJP won nine seats, down from 23 in the 2019 polls.

"It is true that this is the BJP's worst performance in the last few general elections. We contested 28 seats but still got very few seats. However, we lost 12 seats by less than 3 per cent votes, which is a margin of 3,000-6,000 votes. One must remember we received the highest number of votes in this (2024 Lok Sabha) election," he said at the India Today Conclave here.

Mr Fadnavis said the BJP got more seats than Shinde's Sena (7) and Ajit Pawar's NCP (1), which he said were breakaway parties and, in a way, new parties.

"For them, this Lok Sabha election basically entailed settling of their voters. It was a bit difficult for both of them. For us, it was comparatively easier because our voter base is settled," Mr Fadnavis said, adding these issues won't get repeated in the state assembly polls.

"It was easier for Shiv Sena to transfer its votes to us, because both parties had an alliance for many years. However, we have always contested against the NCP. Hence, it was difficult for them to transfer those votes. But now, the voter base of both parties is settled," the senior BJP leader asserted.

Mr Fadnavis admitted the BJP's core voter base did not like the alliance with the NCP.

"But we managed to persuade them (workers) of the necessity of this alliance (with the NCP). There are political compromises that go against what you truly believe, but you still move forward with them. We made these kinds of compromises. I can guarantee that at least 80 per cent of our voter base is now convinced (of the need to ally with NCP)," he said.

Mr Fadnavis also said a discussion on 80 per cent of the 288 assembly seats in the state is over, adding "winnability is more important than focusing on any kind of perception".

The Maharashtra Assembly polls are likely to be held in November.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)