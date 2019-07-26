BS Yeddyurappa Meets Karnataka Governor To Stake Claim, Wants Oath Today

The BJP's BS Yeddyurappa has said he will stake claim to form government in Karnataka, ending speculation that his party was playing it cautious to secure numbers in the assembly, three days after the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition failed a trust vote.

"I am going to meet the Governor today at 10 am to stake claim to form the government and I will request him to hold oath ceremony today itself," Mr Yeddyurappa, a three-time chief minister, told news agency ANI.

The oath ceremony may take place at 12.30 pm, said BJP sources.

Mr Yeddyurappa's last stint was just 48 hours long. Sworn in right after the Karnataka election in May last year that yielded no clear winner, he resigned just before a trust vote, knowing he didn't have the numbers.

The BJP's announcement was unexpected a day after the Karnataka Speaker disqualified three of the 17 rebel lawmakers whose exit brought down the 14-month coalition government of the Congress and Mr Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular.

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified the Congress's Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathahalli, and independent legislator R Shankar, who pulled out of the coalition government and pledged support to the BJP.

The three cannot contest elections till the state assembly is dissolved, the Speaker said, adding, "The whole world knows the resignations were not voluntary or genuine."

Fifteen legislators of the coalition set its downfall in motion with mass resignations earlier this month. On Tuesday, the coalition could manage only 99 votes to the BJP's 105.

Thursday's disqualifications bring down the strength of the House to 221, and the majority mark slides to 112.

The BJP, which has the support of 105 members, initially appeared disinclined to form a minority government and struggle for numbers, given that the status of the rebels was unknown.

In such a situation, President's Rule in Karnataka had emerged as a spectre.

If the resignations of the rebel lawmakers are accepted, the strength of the house comes down to 105. But till the rebels are re-elected as BJP legislators, the BJP will be compelled to run a minority government.

