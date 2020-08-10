BJP Worker, Shot At By Terrorists In J&K's Budgam, Dies

Four BJP workers have been targeted by terrorists in the last one month. (Representational image)

A BJP worker, who was shot at by terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, died at a hospital in Srinagar on Monday, police said.

Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir, was shot at and critically injured by terrorists in his native village on Sunday, the official said.

He died early this morning.

Abdul Hamid Najar is the fourth BJP worker or office bearer targeted by terrorists in the last one month.

BJP's district president for Bandipora, Waseem Bari, his father and and brother were shot dead by terrorists last month.

A BJP panch was shot at and injured on August 4, while another sarpanch from the party was shot dead two days later in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.