BJP Worked Earnestly In Madhya Pradesh, People Have Faith: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Monday said there was no anti-incumbency in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh due to good governance under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has earnestly worked for people and implemented flawless welfare policies," she said, adding that the people of Madhya Pradesh had faith in the ruling party.

She also hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and claimed his "indecisive" leadership had put his party in a "tight spot". She also dubbed Mr Gandhi's visits to temples as politics of "appeasement".

She claimed the BJP had a clear vision with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading at the national level and Mr Chouhan in the driver's seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Ms Swaraj is a Lok Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha.