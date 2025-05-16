Indian-Origin Queer Woman Shares Touching Video Of Parents Embracing Her Same-Sex Marriage: "They Said..."

In a wholesome moment, an Indian-origin queer woman shared a heartwarming story of parental acceptance of her same-sex marriage. Taking to Instagram, Subiksha Subramani, who lives in Canada with her wife Tina, posted a video about a recent incident during their Grah Pravesh Pooja, a traditional Hindu housewarming ceremony. She shared that a Hindu priest travelled from India for the occasion to carry out the rituals. Subramani's parents were also in attendance.

During the pooja, the priest asked Subramani a few customary questions. "Are you married? Where is your husband?" the priest asked. To this, Subramani's parents, without hesitation, proudly replied, "Our daughter is married to Tina."

"It was such a proud moment for me," Subramani said in the clip. "My parents didn't even hesitate once. They said Tina is their daughter-in-law," she added.

Subramani shared the video of the moment on social media with the caption, "Was a sweet moment! If you are queer, how do you respond to this question when the vadyar asks you?"

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 750,000 views and over 27,000 likes. Internet users flooded the comments section with emotional reactions.

"Such a beautiful moment. These really really simple things that a heterosexual couple wouldn't even think about - matters for us," wrote one user. "This is so beautiful and now I'm crying because we all deserve this kind of peace and acceptance," commented another.

"This is really beautiful! Proud of your parents and the priest!" said a third user.

"I so so so get it !! To get the validation from parents - especially indian tamil parents is vera level - my mom although accepted ny husband wouldn't introduce him this proud , and my dad stopped talking to me a decade ago - I do wish more parents were like yours," expressed one user.

"i'm an atheist and i have tears. this healed something that wasn't even broken. growing up in a traditional household, its totally valid to have that fear ! such precious moments are so very special," wrote another.

"Truly sweet moment. The world needs so much more of this type of acceptance right now!" one user commented.