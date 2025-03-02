"People Have Developed Habit Of Begging": Madhya Pradesh Minister Sparks Row

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Prahlad Patel sparked controversy on Saturday after he termed public demand petitions as "begging." His remarks, made during the unveiling ceremony of Veerangana Rani Avantibai Lodhi's statue in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, have drawn sharp criticism from the opposition.

Addressing the gathering, the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat and Rural Development Minister said, "People have developed a habit of begging from the government. Leaders come, and they are handed a basket full of petitions. They are garlanded on stage, and a letter is placed in their hands. This is not a good habit. Instead of asking, cultivate the mindset of giving. I assure you, this will lead to a happier life and help build a cultured society."

He further said that excessive dependency on freebies weakens society rather than strengthening it. "This army of beggars is not making society stronger; it is making it weaker. The attraction towards free things is not a mark of respect for brave women. A martyr is truly honored when we live by their values," he said.

"Can you name a martyr who has ever begged? If so, tell me. Despite this, we continue to organise programs, make speeches, and move on," Mr Patel added. "As a Narmada Parikrama pilgrim, I do ask for alms - but never for myself. No one can say they have given anything to Prahlad Patel."

Mr Patel's statement has triggered a strong reaction from the opposition Congress. Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jeetu Patwari criticised the minister, calling his remarks an insult to the people of the state.

"The arrogance of the BJP has reached such a level that they are now calling the public beggars! This is an insult to the hopes and tears of those struggling with hardships. They make false promises before elections and then refuse to fulfill them. When the people remind them, they shamelessly call them beggars! Let them remember - soon, these very BJP leaders will come begging for votes!" Mr Patwari said in a sharp rebuke.



