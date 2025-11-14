BJP vs Left In Kerala Over Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Opting Out Of Civic Polls

Mayor Arya Rajendran's decision not to contest in the upcoming municipal corporation elections has triggered a sharp political exchange between the BJP and the CPI(M). BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has alleged that the CPI(M) withdrew her from the race because the BJP foregrounded development in its campaign. "They are afraid. That's why Arya is not contesting," he alleged.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan countered the charge, saying Arya's withdrawal had nothing to do with being scared. Even if she contested and won, she would only be able to become deputy mayor due to internal party arrangements, he said.

Responding to the allegations from the BJP, Arya said she never pursued politics for position or title. She argued that she has "done more than what Rajeev Chandrasekhar has achieved" and dismissed criticism as "their own frustration expressed in their own style."

Family Commitments

Sources in the party indicate that Arya Rajendran's future political base may shift to the Kozhikode district. Her husband, Balussery MLA KM Sachin Dev, lives in Kozhikode, while Arya, handling the heavy responsibilities of the mayor's office, has been living in Thiruvananthapuram with their child.

The family's dual base, along with party-level considerations, has prompted discussions about relocating her political activity to Kozhikode. The CPI(M) is actively examining this possibility, party sources in Kozhikode told NDTV.

Arya rejected the claims that she stepped away from contesting elections due to controversies. Speaking to the media, she said the party has every right to decide who contests where. "No one should get opportunities forever. I have worked to the best of my ability in the position the party entrusted me with," she said. Contesting for a ward seat would confine her political work to a limited area, she added.

Asked about a potential run for the state Assembly, Arya said that it is too early to comment. She also hit back at personal attacks. Calling her "adamant" or accusing her of "back-seat driving" reflected a mindset that refuses to accept women in leadership roles, she retaliated.