BJP vs AAP On 'Sheesh Mahal 2', And A Raghav Chadha "Few Good Workers" Dig

The BJP has dubbed the new bungalow allotted to Arvind Kejriwal as "Sheesh Mahal 2", renewing its accusations against the AAP chief for allegedly spending a bombshell for renovating his house.

A day after Kejriwal walked into his new home, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma released an apparent layout and images of the new accommodation, alleging that "private money" was used for the superior quality amenities in that house.

The image is fake and downloaded from 'Pinterest', the AAP hit back.

'Sheesh Mahal 2'

Accusing Kejriwal of becoming habituated to a lavish lifestyle, Verma alleged this morning the AAP chief has prepared "Sheesh Mahal 2". "After he was forced out of Sheesh Mahal by Dhurandhar voters of Delhi, he shifted to Punjab, where he grabbed a bungalow, and now he has prepared Sheesh Mahal 2 at Lodhi Estate," Verma said.

आज बीजेपी के मंत्री @p_sahibsingh जी ने पूरी मीडिया को बुलाकर अरविंद केजरीवाल जी के तथाकथित नए घर की तस्वीरें दिखाई… लेकिन मज़े की बात ये है कि ये तस्वीरें केजरीवाल जी के घर की नहीं, बल्कि ‘Pinterest' से डाउनलोड की गई हैं!



क्या दिन आ गए हैं इनके - जब केजरीवाल जी के खिलाफ कुछ… https://t.co/Fc8zTBF5lQ — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 25, 2026

At a press conference, he also displayed a layout and photos of what he claimed were of the Type VII bungalow allotted to Kejriwal by the Centre. Claiming that the government usually doesn't spend a lot of money on bungalows for leaders, he alleged that "private money" was splattered on lavish amenities at his new house.

"Will Kejriwal tell us how much money has been invested in the Lodhi Road bungalow or the new Sheesh Mahal? Where did the money come from, and whose money is it?" he asked.

Had the AAP devoted so much time to Delhi's affairs instead, perhaps their workers wouldn't be leaving the party today, Verma stressed, in apparent reference to the Raghav Chadha episode.

AAP hits Back

All the pictures released by Verma are fake, responded AAP leader Atishi, adding that when the BJP is unable to find anything against Kejriwal, they making false claims based on images from the internet.

आज बीजेपी के मंत्री @p_sahibsingh जी ने पूरी मीडिया को बुलाकर अरविंद केजरीवाल जी के तथाकथित नए घर की तस्वीरें दिखाई… लेकिन मज़े की बात ये है कि ये तस्वीरें केजरीवाल जी के घर की नहीं, बल्कि ‘Pinterest' से डाउनलोड की गई हैं!



क्या दिन आ गए हैं इनके - जब केजरीवाल जी के खिलाफ कुछ… https://t.co/Fc8zTBF5lQ — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 25, 2026

"Today, BJP Minister @p_sahibsingh ji called the entire media to show pictures of Arvind Kejriwal ji's so-called new house... but the funny thing is that these pictures aren't of Kejriwal ji's house but downloaded from 'Pinterest'...Parvesh Verma ji: You could've used AI for this instead; theft doesn't get caught that quickly," she said.

Raghav Chadha's Jibe

Chadha, who walked into the BJP yesterday, too taunted his former party over the latest accusations. Pinning the blame for the AAP's loss in Delhi on the 'Sheesh Mahal', Chadha said it had not been a year since the elections that a "Sheesh Mahal part 2" have surfaced.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha says, "Another important point is that today, Sheesh Mahal Part Two has come in Delhi. Some pictures of it have surfaced. If there was one major reason for the Aam Aadmi Party's loss in the Delhi elections, the Sheesh Mahal was one of… pic.twitter.com/jTlC9jNM8X — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2026

"I wonder how the few remaining good workers of the Aam Aadmi Party will respond when people in the streets and localities ask them questions about Sheesh Mahal. The AAP should introspect and think about it," he told reporters.