BJP Veteran LK Advani Discharged From Delhi's Apollo Hospital: Report

BJP veteran and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital in Delhi this evening, sources said.

The 96-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a night-long stay there.

Mr Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital around 5 pm, the sources told Press Trust of India. The sources had said his condition remained stable after being admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night.

LK Advani was brought to the facility around 9 pm on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani.



