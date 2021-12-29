BJP Urges State Election Commission To Reconsider Bengal Civic Poll Dates

"We fail to understand what is the hurry in holding the poll," BJP's Sukanta Majumdar said

Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar today urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to reconsider the date for the four upcoming municipal corporation polls on January 22, 2022, given the rising number of Covid cases in the state and the threat of a possible third wave looming.

This drew a sharp retort from the ruling Trinamool Congress, which wondered whether the BJP-led government at the Centre will also postpone the Assembly elections in five states.

On Monday, the West Bengal SEC had announced that polls to Siliguri, Chandannagar, Bidhannagar, and Asansol municipal corporations will be held on January 22.

"The SEC has announced the dates for the civic polls to four municipal corporations. But presently, COVID-19 cases are rising in the state. So we request the SEC to reconsider the dates of the civic polls. It can discuss the matter with health experts and then decide on the dates. We fail to understand what is the hurry in holding the poll and that too when there is a threat of a third wave," Mr Majumdar told reporters.

Asked about the party's readiness for the coming civic poll given after its dismal performance in the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, he said, "BJP is ready for the polls. We are just asking the SEC to at least reconsider its decision once."

Reacting to Mr Majumdar's comment, the TMC wondered why the party pressed for an eight-phase Assembly poll in the state during the second Covid wave in April-May.

"It seems the BJP is afraid of facing the election sensing defeat. It is for the SEC to decide whether it will postpone the dates or not. But we would like to ask the BJP whether it will postpone the upcoming Assembly polls in the five states. They should first answer this," TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said.

State elections are due in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab next year.