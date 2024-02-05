'BJP To Win All Seats In Rajasthan': Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari

Diya Kumari said, "Bharatiya Janata Party is a grassroots party" (File)

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari has exuded her confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning all 25 seats of Rajasthan in the upcoming general elections.

"Certainly, we have won 25 seats, the BJP will win all seats in Rajasthan and we will get a larger majority in the Lok Sabha than last time," Diya Kumari said on Sunday.

Further speaking on the party's outreach campaign to villages, Diya Kumari said, "Bharatiya Janata Party is a grassroots party; our workers always live among the people, and our leaders also live among the people, so given that this campaign, this 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' is a three-day campaign in which all of us will stay in the villages."

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Bhartiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh will be held in Dehradun on February 19 to establish coordination ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, said sources.

Officials of the BJP and RSS will participate in the meeting.

Arun Kumar from the RSS and Organization General Secretary BL Santosh from the BJP are likely to participate in the meeting, according to sources.

Earlier, on Saturday, the ruling BJP convened a national convention on February 17-18.

The two-day key meeting will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The inaugural session will be inaugurated on February 17 by the party's national president JP Nadda and the convention will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closing or valedictory address on February 18.

However, a day before that, a meeting of BJP's national office bearers has been scheduled.

The general secretaries, convenors of cells, presidents of all Morchas, municipal corporations, municipalities, nagar panchayats, and district panchayats will be invited to the convention.

The National Executive, National Council office bearers, district presidents across the country, district in-charges, Lok Sabha in-charges, Cluster in-charges, Lok Sabha convenors, Lok Sabha extensionists, Disciplinary Committee, Finance Committee, chief spokespersons of states, Media Cell convenors, IT Cell officials at different levels from across the country, including convenors, have also been invited to the two-day brain-storming session.

