BJP To 'Explore Alternatives' In Goa After Manohar Parrikar Call: Sources

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar called Amit Shah, sources said. (File)

The BJP will send a team to Goa on Monday to "explore alternatives" after Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar spoke to BJP chief Amit Shah, sources have told NDTV. Mr Parrikar has been unwell for months and is believed to have expressed his inability to work normally, sources said.

Mr Parrikar, 62, had to be hospitalised again for two days this week after he returned only last week from the US, where he had gone for medical treatment in August.

Mr Parrikar had undergone treatment in the US for nearly three months earlier this year.

After returning in June, he flew to the US again on August for what was described as a follow-up, and returned to Panaji on August 22.

But he had to be rushed to Mumbai the next day and was admitted to a private hospital. From there, he flew to the US for treatment for a third time on August 30.

During his three-month-long treatment in the US, Mr Parrikar had formed a Cabinet Advisory Committee of ministers Sudin Dhavalikar, Francis D'Souza and Vijai Sardesai to look after governance.

No such committee was formed during his second and third visit to the US, but instead he delegated powers to the Chief Secretary to handle important issues.

The opposition Congress had alleged that administration had "collapsed" due to Mr Parrikar's absence, and demanded that the BJP-led state government be dismissed and President's rule be imposed in Goa.