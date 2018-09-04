BJP Says Manohar Parrikar Is Governing Goa Better From The US. Here's Why

Manohar Parrikar is receiving treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer in the US

Ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's presence in the US, where he is undergoing treatment, is advantageous for monitoring the Goa administration because of the 12-hour time difference between the two regions, the BJP said on Tuesday.

"In fact, it is more advantageous because there is 12 hours difference, so when it is night here, it is day there," BJP spokesperson Sidharth Kuncolienkar said responding to questions from the media on Manohar Parrikar's repeated absence from the state.

"So, it is virtually 24 hours monitoring. No administrative work has stopped, it is going on at the same pace," the Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson said.

Further rejecting accusations of lack of governance, in light of Mr Parrikar's third trip to the US in six months, for treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer, he said senior ministers in the BJP-led coalition government were ensuring smooth administration.

"Everything is going on smoothly. We have our senior ministers too. (PWD minister) Sudin Dhavalikar, Vijai Sardesai, (Revenue Minister) Rohan Khaunte, other ministers," he said.

Incidentally, Vijai Sardesai, who is Town and Country Planning minister in the Parrikar-led cabinet, had said on August 28 that the absence of the chief minister had impacted governance in the coastal state.

The Congress has already demanded imposition of President's Rule in Goa, claiming that there was no governance in the state, due to the repeated absence of Mr Parrikar and serious ailments faced by two other cabinet ministers, who have not reported to work for several weeks.