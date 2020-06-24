'Relaunch Of 'Scion' For nth Time,' Taunts BJP Amid Rahul Gandhi's Barbs

The BJP's remark was in an apparent response to Congress accusing them of stonewalling opposition. (File)

The ruling BJP today derided Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a series of tweets responding to his and his party's daily attacks linked to the China crisis. "A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle a fake narrative," BJP president JP Nadda tweeted in an apparent response to the Congress accusing the ruling party of stonewalling the opposition.

"Today, the nation is united and supportive of our armed forces. This is the time for unity and solidarity. Relaunch of 'the scion' for the nth time can wait," said the BJP chief, pre-empting Rahul Gandhi's attack of the day with his morning posts on Twitter.

He alleged that because of the "misadventures of one dynasty", thousands of square kilometres were lost. "The Siachen glacier was almost gone. And much more. No wonder India has rejected them."

"A rejected and ejected dynasty is NOT equal to the entire Opposition. One dynasty's interests are not India's interests," Mr Nadda said.

"One 'royal' dynasty and their 'loyal' courtiers have grand delusions of the opposition being about one dynasty. A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the Opposition asking questions to the Government," he wrote.

Yesterday, the Congress had wondered whether asking questions was "anti-national", referring to the BJP's response to Rahul Gandhi's tweets.

"Is asking questions about brazen Chinese aggressions and as to how the Chinese encroach upon our territory, now anti-national or misleading the country?" Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Mr Nadda retorted that "one family" was an exception when opposition leaders "fully supported the centre" at the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Galwan Valley clash with China.

"It is the Opposition's right to ask questions. The All Party Meeting saw healthy deliberations, with several Opposition leaders giving their valuable inputs. They also fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead. One family was an exception. Any guesses who," asked the BJP chief.