BJP Shares 'Musical Chair' AI Video Amid Karnataka Chief Minister Tussle

Taking a swipe at the tussle within Karnataka Congress over the Chief Minister's post, the BJP has posted an AI-generated video showing four top Congress leaders in a game of musical chair for the top job. The video features caricatures of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara, and Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

The four figures are seen encircling the Chief Minister's chair, each hoping to beat the others to it. The BJP's Karnataka unit has captioned the post, "Countdown to the November Revolution!" - in line with the BJP's prediction of an imminent leadership change in the state government.

Over the past few months, political corridors in Karnataka have been abuzz with talk of leadership change. This goes back to the 2023 election that brought the Congress to power. At the time, Shivakumar was considered a strong contender for the top post for his role in the Congress win. Eventually, the Congress leadership chose Siddaramaiah and convinced Shivakumar to settle for the Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief posts. Some reports had then claimed that an agreement of rotational chief ministership had been reached, but this was never confirmed.

After the state government's two-and-a-half years in power, supporters of Shivakumar started talking about a leadership change. In a key development last month, Siddaramaiah's son and MLC Yathindra said his father is in the "final phase of his political career". "At this stage, he needs a leader with a strong ideology and a progressive mindset whom he can be a 'margdarshak' (mentor) to. Jarkiholi is someone who can uphold the Congress party's ideology and lead the party effectively. I firmly believe that finding a leader with such ideological conviction is rare, and I wish he continues this good work," he said, adding that Jarkiholi "definitely has the capability to fill Siddaramaiah's shoes".

The remarks were seen as the Siddaramaiah camp's message to Shivakumar that even if he quits the Chief Minister post, power will remain with his camp.

Siddaramaiah has trashed the talk about a leadership change. Recently, he snapped at mediapersons when asked about this. "Don't you have anything else to ask? Let people talk about whatever they want, but who in the high command -- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge -- has spoken about this? Why are you always talking about this? You in the media are talking about it more than the people. Apart from the high command, others talking about this is insignificant," he said.