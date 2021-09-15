BJP, RSS Are 'Fake Hindus', They 'Use' Religion, Says Congress's Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP and RSS, alleging that they were "fake Hindus" (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP and RSS, alleging that they were "fake Hindus" who "use" religion for their benefit.

Addressing the foundation day of the All India Mahila Congress in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said that the ideology of the Congress was completely opposite of the BJP and RSS and only one of the two ideologies can rule the country.

Asserting that Goddess Lakshmi stands for the power that helps one attain one's goals and Goddess Durga stands for the power that protects, the former Congress chief said while his party had strengthened these powers when in government, the ruling BJP dispensation have diminished these powers.

"Ye kis prakar ke Hindu hain. Ye jhoote Hindu hain. Ye Hindu dharm ka prayog karte hain, ye dharm ki dalali karte hain, magar ye Hindu nahin hain (What kind of Hindus are they? They are fake Hindus. They use Hindu religion, they are brokers of religion, but they are not Hindus)," Mr Gandhi said, attacking the BJP and RSS.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)