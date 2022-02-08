BJP Promise On 'Love Jihad' In UP Manifesto: Rs1 Lakh Fine, 10 Years Jail

Amit Shah released the BJP's manifesto for UP polls in Lucknow on Tuesday

The Bharatiya Janata Party today released its manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. The document states that the party, if it returns to power, would bring a jail term for those found guilty of indulging in 'love jihad'.

BJP's manifesto states that a minimum imprisonment of 10 years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh would be imposed on those found guilty of committing 'love jihad'.

Love Jihad is a a term used by some to refer to interfaith marriage between a Muslim man and Hindu girl.



The BJP government last year passed the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

Under the law, which came into force on November 28, those found guilty of forcibly converting someone would be sentenced to a jail term ranging from one to five years, and a minimum fine of Rs 15,000.

If the person was convicted of converting a minor, the jail term could be extended to 10 years and the fine to Rs 25,000.

If forced conversions were carried out at a mass level, the guilty could be sentenced to jail term up to a maximum of 10 years and a minimum fine of Rs 50,000.

Launched by Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the manifesto also promises two free LPG cylinders (one each on Holi and Diwali) under the Ujjwala Yojana scheme, free public transport travel for women over 60, and free two-wheelers for female college students.

The document was released barely a couple of days before the state goes to the first phase of polling on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shah claimed, "The BJP has fulfilled more than 92 per cent of 212 'sankalps' (promises) made in its 2017 (poll) manifesto." The saffron party also promised free electricity for irrigation to farmers in the next five years in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra 2022.