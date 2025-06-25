Real Name Faizal, Not Rahul: Delhi Woman Alleges Sexual Exploitation

A man has been arrested for sexually exploiting a woman on the pretext of marrying in Delhi, the police said.

The real name of the man, who identified himself as 'Rahul' to the woman for three years, turned out to be Faizal Mughal during investigation, the police said.

The Muslim man who did not reveal his religion to the Hindu woman to whom he promised to marry is a resident of Chandni Chowk's Ballimaran, the police said.

He was arrested after the woman filed a complaint with the police.

The woman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and BA second-year student, told the police she met 'Rahul' on Facebook in June 2021.

She said he introduced himself as 'Rahul' and claimed to be a Hindu, and never revealed his true identity in the years they were together.

The woman told the police Faizal never wore a cap, never kept distance from worship and always tried to prove himself a Hindu through his behaviour, adding she trusted him due to all these factors.

In 2022, 'Rahul' called the woman at a hotel in Old Delhi's Nabi Karim neighbourhood and sexually exploited her, the police said, based on her complaint. In 2023, when she came to Delhi, she was allegedly raped by him again.

She alleged 'Rahul' gave her some tablets for abortion twice.

Recently, when she demanded they get married as he had promised, 'Rahul' - who is really Faizal - said he would marry her if she converted to Islam, according to her police complaint. It was then that she found out he was Faisal Mughal.

She said she was hurt by the deception and sexual exploitation, and immediately went to the nearest police station and filed a complaint to register a rape case.

The police said they are interrogating Faizal and trying to find out if he has trapped other women in the same way.