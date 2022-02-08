In BJP's UP Manifesto, Big Jobs Promise, Free Power For Irrigation

The BJP on Tuesday launched its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election - to begin in less than 48 hours - with a long list of 'freebies' for voters, including the promise of free electricity (for irrigation purposes) for all farmers and jobs to at least one member of each family.

Launched by Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the manifesto also promises two free LPG cylinders (one each on Holi and Diwali) under the Ujjwala Yojana scheme, free public transport travel for women over 60, and free two-wheelers for female college students.

Other promises made by the ruling party - which is widely seen as facing a stern challenge from Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party to retain control of UP - include a commitment to double the state's per capita income and attract up to Rs 10 lakh crore in investment. The party also promises an increase in pension for widows, from the current Rs 800 per month to Rs 1,500 per month.

"A few days ago Akhilesh Yadav waved our 2017 sankalp patra (the BJP's 2017 election manifesto) and asked what we did... I can say with pride that 92 per cent of our 212 pledges have been fulfilled..." Mr Shah declared in Lucknow today.

UP votes for a new government in a seven-phase election that begins February 10.

Votes will be counted on March 10.



