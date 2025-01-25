Ownership Rights To Refugee Colonies, 50,000 Jobs: BJP's Delhi Poll Promise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched the third part of the BJP manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.

The party has announced several promises, ranging from granting ownership rights to people in refugee colonies to reopening 13,000 sealed shops in the national capital.

Addressing the event, Amit Shah said, "Modi ji has announced the granting of ownership rights to more than 1,700 unauthorized colonies. Previously, these colonies did not have permission for construction, buying, or selling. Now, by granting them full ownership rights and aligning with the Ministry of Housing's regulations and Delhi's by-laws, we will give them the right to construct and sell."

"13,000 shops in Delhi are sealed, and we have worked with lawyers to find a legal path to reopen them. We will create a judicial authority and reopen these shops within six months to resume operations. Refugee colonies that have been established since 1947, such as Rajendra Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, and Kingsway Camp, currently have people on lease; they cannot sell or buy the land. We will grant ownership rights to all these refugees who have land on lease in these colonies in the first Cabinet meeting," Shah added.

The Home Minister also announced the establishment of a Workers Welfare Board in Delhi, which will ensure that all workers have life insurance coverage of up to 10 lakh and accident insurance of up to 5 lakh.

"We will apply the same formula for textile workers. We will provide Rs 10,000 as assistance to workers, and for registered workers, we will offer loans up to 3 lakh to enhance skills and businesses," he said.

He further highlighted that the BJP would provide 50,000 government jobs to the youth of Delhi without any corruption.

"And by creating 20 lakh self-employment opportunities, we will help the youth find employment. Through an investment of 20,000 crore, we will develop an integrated public transport network and convert 13,000 buses into electric buses, making Delhi a 100% electric bus city under the BJP government," he said.

He also underlined that to promote tourism, they will collaborate with the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to create a Mahabharata corridor.

"We will develop the Yamuna Riverfront, similar to the Sabarmati Riverfront. I would like to invite Kejriwal to join us after 3 years of our government to take a dip in the Yamuna with his family. We will end manual scavenging 100% and eliminate this inhumane practice completely," he said,

The Union Home Minister also recalled the BJP's promises from its earlier two manifestos.

He said, "For every pregnant woman, we will provide financial assistance of Rs 12,000 and give six nutrition kits. LPG cylinders will be available for Rs 500, and BJP will provide one free LPG cylinder to every sister on Holi and Diwali. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, we will provide free treatment up to 5 lakh in the first Cabinet meeting to every poor person. Any treatment beyond 5 lakh will be covered by the Delhi government, ensuring that every poor person in Delhi receives treatment up to 10 lakh at no cost, even at major hospitals."

He also mentioned that the BJP government would increase the pension for senior citizens from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per month.

"For women's welfare, we will increase the pension for widows and destitute women from 2,500 Rs to 3,000 Rs per month. We will establish Atal Canteens in JJ Clusters, providing nutritious meals for just Rs 5," he said.

"We will give a corruption-free and transparent state government. Scheduled caste and scheduled tribe students will receive 1,000 Rs per month under the Ambedkar Stipend Scheme. Auto and taxi drivers will receive 10 lakh life insurance and 5 lakh accident insurance. A welfare board will be set up for domestic workers, and we will provide six months of paid maternity leave to mothers. We will double the PM Swanidhi scheme and provide financial aid to street vendors," he said.

The Delhi assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5. The counting of votes will happen on February 8.

A three-way contest is expected in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured eight seats. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

