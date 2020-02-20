BJP President JP Nadda To Visit Bihar On Saturday Ahead Of Assembly Polls

"JP Nadda will visit Bihar on February 22 and will have discussions with party leaders on preparations for the Legislative Assembly polls," a party source said.

JP Nadda will also inaugurate 11 district offices of the party through video conferencing (File)

BJP president JP Nadda is slated to visit Bihar on February 22 and meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"JP Nadda will visit Bihar on February 22 and will have discussions with party leaders on preparations for the Legislative Assembly polls. He will also inaugurate 11 district offices of the party through video conferencing," told a party source.

"The BJP will be contesting the Bihar elections along with its allies and Nitish Kumar will be the face," said the source.

Assembly elections are due in Bihar later this year.

