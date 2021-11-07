'BJP's Best Yet To Come': BJP Chief JP Nadda At National Executive Meet

BJP's JP Nadda today set targets to further strengthen the party's organisation.

Setting the tone for upcoming assembly elections in five states, BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday set targets to further strengthen the party's organisation and asserted that its best is yet to come.

Addressing the party's national executive, JP Nadda also reached out to Sikhs, who are in majority in poll-bound Punjab, by listing a number of measures the BJP government has taken for the community, including expediting action against 1984 riots accused, facilitating foreign grants to gurudwaras and keeping langars outside the review of the Goods and Services Tax.

Briefing reporters about the meeting, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the executive hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effective leadership during the Covid pandemic, 100 crore vaccinations and providing free food grains to 80 crore poor people.

He said that Mr Nadda noted that this is the largest food programme in human history.

On BJP's growth in West Bengal, Mr Pradhan quoting JP Nadda said if one looks at its growth in the state from the political science perspective, then there will be very few parallels of it in Indian political history.

According to Mr Pradhan, JP Nadda said that if one looks at the BJP's vote share in the 2014 assembly elections and the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal, and compares them with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2021 assembly polls, it shows substantial growth of the BJP in the state.

Setting new organisation targets for the BJP's expansion, Mr Nadda said the party will constitute booth level committees at all 10.40 lakh polling stations by December 25 this year and have "panna committees", in reference to each page of voters'' list by April 6.