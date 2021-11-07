Eye On State Polls, BJP Holds Key Meet; PM Modi, Amit Shah Attend

BJP National Executive Meet: PM Modi and Amit Shah are attending the meeting.

Highlights The meeting will be attended by 124 national executive members

Several Chief Ministers are expected to join the meet virtually

Assembly elections will be held early next year in five states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are attending the national executive meeting this morning - first since the pandemic broke - where the party will hold extensive discussions on the election strategy in five states that will vote next year.

PM Modi is expected to deliver a key address at the meeting that will is being attended by 124 national executive members. Several Chief Ministers and members from different states are joining the meet virtually.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 protocols, all state presidents, state general secretaries (organisation) and national executive members of that respective state will attend the meeting virtually from their respective state party offices," the BJP said in a communication to all its state units.

The bypoll results in three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly seats across 13 states and a Union Territory may weigh on the minds of the party leadership. Though the BJP is in power in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress winning the Lok Sabha bypoll and three assembly seats has caused concern in the party.

The party, however, did well in Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

At the venue of the national executive meeting, the party will hold exhibitions about the Modi government's "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" programmes and pro-poor measures like providing free grains to the poor and the Covid vaccination exercise, news agency PTI reported. The party will also highlight its efforts to help people during the pandemic.

Assembly elections will be held early next year in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. Elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be held in late 2022. Except Punjab, the BJP is in power in all these states.