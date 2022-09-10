BJP Names Biplab Kumar Deb Its Rajya Sabha Candidate From Tripura

BJP has named Biplab Kumar Deb as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypolls from Tripura

The BJP has named former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election in the state.

Mr Deb will contest from the seat vacated by Manik Saha who replaced him as the Chief Minister in the run up to the assembly polls in the state early next year.

The bypoll is due on September 22 and Deb's win is all but certain as the BJP has a majority in the assembly.

The BJP's decision to name the 50-year-old as its Rajya Sabha candidate underscores its efforts to keep him in good humour after removing him as the chief minister.

Mr Deb has also been made the in-charge of the party's affairs in Haryana.

Both decisions also underline the BJP's move to minimise Mr Deb's role in the party activities in Tripura while assigning him responsibilities outside the state.



