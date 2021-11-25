BJP MP 'Locked' Inside UP Stadium Over Reward Money, Rescued By Police

BJP MP Arun Kumar Sagar did not appear to mind his confinement by sportspersons (File)

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur Arun Kumar Sagar was on Thursday locked inside the premises of a stadium by local sportspersons protesting against the non-payment of promised reward money to winning teams.

With the stadium gates locked by the sportspersons, Mr Sagar had to remain confined inside the premises until the police rescued him.

During Mr Sagar's visit to the stadium to attend an event, the protesters raised slogans and tore banners and posters put up to welcome him, the police said.

They also locked the stadium gates from outside for some time, forcing the MP to stay inside. He was taken out by a police team, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said a police force was sent to the stadium after information came about the protests.

"The sportspersons were pacified and the MP was taken from there," the ASP said.

Mr Sagar, however, did not appear to mind his confinement by sportspersons and said, "The sportspersons were in enthusiasm".

He also denied non-payment of promised money to winning teams, saying: "Those who won got the award. The winners and losers are decided by officers."

The protesters, however, alleged, despite promises by the MP, their winning teams have not been receiving any money.

"The MP had promised that the winning team at the tehsil level will get a chance to play in Shahjahanpur and they will get award money from Rs 11,000 to Rs 51,000 but we were not awarded," said Rajdev, a local sportsperson.

"We have been coming to play here for the past five days. We are not even served food here. We come here to play despite being scolded at home. Rs 51,000 award money promised to every team was not given due to which we stopped the MP in the stadium here."

On availability of food, the MP said, "Food packets are still available."