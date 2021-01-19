BJP More Dangerous Than Maoists: Mamata Banerjee At Rally In Bengal's Purulia

Mamata Banerjee said those who want to join the BJP can leave her party (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the BJP of making false promises to the people before the elections and called the party more dangerous than the Maoists.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, whose party is witnessing an exodus of leaders ahead of the assembly elections due in April-May, asserted that politics is a solemn ideology and philosophy and one cannot change ideologies daily like clothes.

"The BJP is more dangerous than the Maoists," Ms Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Bengal's Purulia district, which was once a hotbed of Left-wing extremism.

"Those who want to join the BJP can leave but we will never bow our heads to that party," she said.

Several TMC leaders have left the ruling party in the state to join the BJP.

She claimed that the BJP leaders misled the Adivasi people of the Jangalmahal area in the state, within which Purulia is situated, with false promises and did not visit them after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP candidates won all the seats in the Jangalmahal area, including Purulia, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)