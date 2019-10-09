BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta Gets Bail In Defamation Complaint By AAP Leader

BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta was granted bail by Delhi court in defamation case.

A Delhi court granted bail to BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta today in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain for accusing him of taking a bribe to allow felling of 16,000 trees in the national capital.

Mr Gupta was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and his next hearing will be on November 11.

Mr Hussain had filed the defamation complaint against BLP leader Vijender Gupta, Shiromani Akali Dal Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra who recently joined the BJP, for allegedly accusing him of taking Rs 23 crore to allow felling of 16,000 trees for the re-development of government colonies in south Delhi.

Earlier, Mr Sirsa was granted exemption from personal appearance in the matter while Mr Mishra has not been served the notice.

Mr Hussain has submitted the allegation caused "damage to his reputation" and could "adversely affect his prospects in future elections."

