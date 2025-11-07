"Rather Cut My Head": BJP Minister On Revanth Reddy Wearing Skull Cap At Rally

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay ignited a political firestorm on Thursday night during a campaign rally in Hyderabad's Borabanda - part of the Jubilee Hills constituency where a high-stakes by-election is due on November 11. He mocked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for wearing a skull cap, saying he would "rather cut his head off" than wear it "for votes".

The BJP minister also accused the Congress government of vote-bank appeasement.

"I'm an unapologetic Hindu. I won't insult other faiths by faking a namaz. Even Muslim leaders like Azharuddin and MIM don't wear it. But Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress candidate did, just for votes," he said.

Bandi Sanjay further challenged Reddy, asking, "Does he have the courage to ask Azharuddin to chant 'Vakratunda Mahakaya'? Or take Owaisi to the Bhagyalakshmi temple to sing for Ammavaru to win Hindu votes?"

The minister made a contentious plea for community consolidation and leveled serious allegations against the ruling Congress party, accusing them of conspiring to alter the state's demographic and political character. "The Hindu community needs to think whether in Telangana you want a Hindu regime or an Islamic regime, whether the saffron flag should fly high or the green flag. The Hindu community in Telangana should think. Under Ramchander Rao's leadership, we are ready to fight this war for you. Give us the confidence and backing, and we will take the responsibility to finish Congress and AIMIM here," he said.

He also claimed that the Congress and AIMIM want to turn Telangana into an "Islamic state".

"The AIMIM and Congress are working in tandem to achieve this. If you want peace in your life and business, please stay united," he told the crowd.

The BJP leader mirrored his long-standing criticism that minority votes are often banked by rival parties. "Both BRS and Congress target minorities who vote en masse for one party. Why can't the majority community form a single vote-bank? This will be a game-changer," he urged.

He continued by dismissing critics and expressing confidence in the ground support: "We don't care about these fake surveys. If they're so confident, why did they try to stop my rally? This is the time for us to stand united."

The Minister further urged voters to reject what he termed the 'Owai-Re tax' (a reference to Owaisi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy) and concluded his address by breaking into a devotional song, asking people to vote for candidates "who pray to gods and goddesses".

"Revanth Reddy has brought in 40,000 burqas and is trying to generate bogus votes. Commission, please watch for fraudulent votes. They give mixers and grinders to Muslim households and ignore Hindus. They are buying votes with Rs 10,000 or Rs 20,000. Take the money, and punish those parties after that," he said.

Bandi Sanjay's remarks drew immediate condemnation from opposition parties, who accused him of engaging in divisive, communal politics to gain an edge in the critical by-election.