BJP 'Lying Factory' At Work: Rahul Gandhi On Cambridge Analytica Charges

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said the BJP's "lying factory" was at work again, stymieing a media story on Cambridge Analytica allegedly being paid to sabotage the Congress by spinning "fake news" of the party working with the data firm instead.Picking up from where he left off on Thursday, Mr Gandhi Friday again accused the BJP of making the real news "vanish" by accusing the Congress of working with the controversial firm charged with stealing data from Facebook.BJP lying factory at work: Journalist set to break big story on how Cambridge Analytica (CA) was paid to infiltrate and sabotage the Congress in 2012. BJP rushes Cabinet Minister to lie and spin fake news: Congress worked with CA! Real story vanishes, Mr Gandhi said on Twitter.