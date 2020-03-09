BJP Will Defeat Mamata Banerjee, Form Bengal Government In 2021: Ram Madhav

We believe that the NDA government in Assam will return to power in next year's election: Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav exuded confidence on Sunday that his party will defeat Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and form government there.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders are spending considerable time in Bengal to consolidate the party's vote base.

"In West Bengal, we are trying to win the election due next year. The home minister himself is spending a lot of time there and other senior leaders are also trying hard. Within a year, we will be in a position to win there," Mr Madhav said at a press conference.

"We will defeat Mamata Banerjee and will form a BJP government in West Bengal."

He also exuded confidence that the ruling BJP-led alliance in Assam will return to power again in the Assembly polls to be held together along with that in West Bengal next year.

"We believe that the NDA government in Assam will return to power in next year's election. We have done lots of work and (Narendra) Modi ji has also done a huge amount of work. We are fully confident of winning in Assam," Mr Madhav added.

Asked about the possible impact of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam, Mr Madhav said the BJP has taken an elaborate programme to combat the "misinformation and rumours" surrounding the CAA in the state.

"We have organised a big rally in Dibrugarh recently. The way people of Assam are reacting to us, we do not think there is any confusion in their minds regarding the CAA... The Congress is trying to do a false campaign in the country and abroad," the BJP leader said.

About the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and the BJP's possibilities in Assam, Mr Madhav said the NDA has the strength to win two out of the three vacant seats and the candidates will be announced in the next two to three days.

"We have certain commitments with our alliance partners. Those commitments will be honoured," he said without elaborating on reports that one seat will be offered to BJP's ally BPF.

On the overall scenario regarding the Rajya Sabha polls, Mr Madhav said there will be no major reduction in seats for BJP.

"Definitely we will get a few more seats in states like Uttar Pradesh. In Maharashtra, our numbers have come down by 25-30 and it will impact a little bit. But overall in the entire round of elections, we will not be losing many seats," he added.

About the ongoing violence in Meghalaya, Mr Madhav said there are certain issues regarding general safety and security of non-tribals in Shillong.

"Those issues are in the notice of the state government, which has taken steps to ensure the security for each and every citizen, whether tribal or non-tribal, in Meghalaya.

"As far as I know, the chief minister has taken steps to ensure that the state remains peaceful and law and order is maintained," he added.