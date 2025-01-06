Advertisement
BJP Leader Kamal Dey Found Dead In Guwahati

Family members of BJP Jalukbari Mandal president Kamal Dey, raised suspicion of criminal activity, though the police said that prima facie, he died because of an accident.

BJP Leader Kamal Dey Found Dead In Guwahati
While returning home in his scooter, Kamal Dey hit a speed breaker.
Guwahati:

A BJP leader was found dead with his scooter lying beside him in Maligaon area of Guwahati on Monday, police said.

Mr Dey was a prominent social and political activist of Jalukbari, the assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He was found lying on a road in Sankar Nagar area by morning walkers. Mr Dey was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to CCTV footage, it appears that the BJP leader died due to an accident after hitting a speed breaker, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta told reporters.

While returning home in his scooter, Mr Dey hit a speed breaker, Mahanta said adding that the CCTV recorded the incident at 2:47 am, he said.

''According to prima facie evidence, it is a case of accident. But as concerns have been raised from certain sections about the nature of his death, we are examining all aspects of the case'', Mahanta said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

