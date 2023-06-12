Woman BJP Leader's Body Found Near National Highway In Assam

Jonali Nath was secretary of the BJP Goalpara district committee.

A woman BJP leader's body was found near a highway in Assam's Goalpara district yesterday. She has been identified as Jonali Nath, secretary of the BJP Goalpara district committee.

The body was found around 11 PM on National Highway-17 in Krishnai area. It has been sent to Goalpara Civil Hospital for an autopsy.

Assam Water Resouces Minister Pijush Hazarika has demanded a speedy investigation. "Deeply pained about the tragic incident of the untimely demise of Smt. Joonali Nath, a panchayat member & Secretary of @BJP4Goalpara. Her death has left us in deep shock & agony. I am hopeful that through an in-depth & speedy investigation, the culprits behind this heinous act will be nabbed & prosecuted soon! My condolences to the bereaved family & friends of Smt. Nath," tweeted Mr Hazarika.

The Assam unit of BJP has urged the state police to investigate the matter properly and sought action against the culprits if it's found to be a case of murder.

"We urge the state police to investigate the matter properly. If there is any political angle, it also should be investigated. Jonali Nath was working as the secretary of the BJP Goalpara district committee. She was a very active party karyakarta. Someone might have a personal enmity with her. We will be able to know about the actual facts after the post-mortem report. If it is a case of murder, then the culprits should be booked immediately," BJP MLA and senior party leader Hemanga Thakuria told ANI.

The police are probing the matter. More information will be revealed after Nath's postmortem report is out, they said.