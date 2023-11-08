Bengal BJP Leader Found Hanging From Tree, 'Murder', Claims His Party

Locals began a protest over the BJP leader's death demanding the arrest of the culprits.

A BJP leader was found dead this morning in a village in West Bengal. Locals found his body hanging from a tree in Bankura district's Nidhirampur village after which they informed the police.

As the news of his death spread, tension flared up in the area. Some locals have alleged that Shubhadeep Mishra alias Deepu was murdered and then hung from a tree. They also began a protest demanding the arrest of the culprits. Police are investigating whether this incident happened due to some personal dispute or there is a political reason behind it.

The BJP, meanwhile, has alleged that Mishra was allegedly murdered at the behest of the ruling Trinamool Congress and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

"TMC goons have murdered Subhadeep Mishra and hung his body from a tree with his hands tied. Subhadeep Mishra of Bankura District was a BJP candidate who contested the 2023 Panchayat Elections from Nidhirampur at Lotiyaboni Anchal of Gangajalghati Block in the Saltora Assembly Constituency area. He has been murdered as the TMC thieves and goons couldn't digest his growing popularity and stance against corruption," Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said in a tweet. The BJP leader has also demanded a CBI investigation in the matter.

"This is a murder. The video that is available, which I have also posted on X after blurring the face, clearly shows his hands are tied. Nobody can hang themselves from a tree after tying their hands. It is clear that his hands were tied and then he was hung from a tree. We think it is a political murder and the incompetence of the police and Trinamool Congress are goons are connected to it. We agree with the family's demand, and we are also demanding a CBI enquiry in the case," Mr Adhikari added.

According to news agency ANI, the family claims that Mishra was murdered by the family of a married woman from the village he was having an affair with.

The Trinamool Congress has hit back at Mr Adhikari for his comments and alleged the BJP was indulging in vulture politics. Senior Trinamool leader and cabinet minister Shashi Panja told reporters, "What is the role of the BJP here? It can be a BJP supporter or a TMC supporter, but we have to see what the family is saying. Family members are pointing fingers at another family and thy are saying it a personal issue that led to this death. The BJP jumps into the fray the moment there is a death. This is vulture politics."