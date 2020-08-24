BJP Leader Found Dead At His Home In West Bengal: Police

The police said further investigation is on. (Representational)

The body of a BJP youth wing leader was found at his residence in West Bengal's Hooghly district, the police said on Sunday.

The body of Soubhik Mukherjee was found at his home in Goghat on Saturday night, they said.

The 21-year-old man was the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Goghat Mandal (unit), a police officer said.

Soubhik Mukherjee's body has been sent for postmortem examination, the officer said, adding further investigation is under way.

Claiming that Soubhik Mukherjee was under severe mental stress, the BJP alleged he was a victim of a conspiracy hatched against him by the local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership, a charge the ruling party has denied.

The TMC, however, claimed the man had a strained relationship with a teenage girl and died by suicide.

The incident came close on the heels of a BJP leader's death in a fight with TMC supporters over hoisting of the national flag on Independence Day in Hooghly district.

