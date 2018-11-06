BJP Lawmaker Wants "Objectionable" Scenes Removed From "Zero"

The MLA has written to the director and Shah Rukh Khan, warning them if the scenes from "Zero" were not removed, then the Sikh community will stage a protest at theatres to stop the film's screening.

All India | | Updated: November 06, 2018 05:38 IST
The lawmaker said the scenes from "Zero" hurt sentiments of Sikhs

New Delhi: 

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday asked "Zero" movie director Aanand L. Rai and actor Shah Rukh Khan to remove an "objectionable" scene from the movie and urged Delhi Police to lodge a complaint against the two for "hurting" the sentiments of Sikhs.

Mr Sirsa, a lawmaker in the Assembly from the Rajouri Garden, in a letter to Station House Office of North Avenue in west Delhi, has demanded that a complaint be registered against "Zero" the director Rai and the actor.

"In the promo and poster, film actor Shah Rukh Khan has been shown in undergarments wearing Sikh religious symbol Gatka Kirpan (small dagger)," Mr Sirsa said, in the letter, demanding that it should be immediately stopped.

Mr Sirsa, who is General Secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), said as per the code of conduct for Sikhism, kirpan, a ceremonial sword or dagger, can be worn by 'amritdhari' (baptized) Sikhs.

The MLA has written to the director and SRK, warning them if the scenes were not removed, then the Sikh community will stage a protest at theatres to stop the film's screening.

ZeroShah Rukh Khan

