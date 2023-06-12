BJP Launches 'Selfie With Palace Of Corruption' Campaign To Target AAP

The BJP launched the "Selfie with palace of corruption" campaign on Sunday to target Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party over alleged irregularities in the renovation of the official residence of the Delhi Chief Minister.

The "#SelfieWithCorruptionKaRajmahal"campaign comes at a time when AAP leaders, including Mr Kejriwal, have been targeting the BJP government over its Ordinance denying the Delhi government control over services matters.

The BJP has been alleging irregularities in the renovation of the official residence of Mr Kejriwal at a cost of Rs 52 crore, calling it a "Raj Mahal".

During the campaign, party leaders and workers will click selfies with a model of the renovated official residence of the Chief Minister.

The launch of the campaign at Connaught Place was attended by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramveer Bidhuri, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri and Hans Raj Hans, among others.

Mr Sachdeva said the campaign will "expose" the reality of Mr Kejriwal in front of the people of Delhi.

"Kejriwal has indulged in corruption by spending Rs 52 crore of hard-earned public money on his bungalow," he alleged.

The 'selfie with Rajmahal' campaign will be carried out in all the assembly constituencies of Delhi, the BJP leader said.

