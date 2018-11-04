BJP Investigating Sexual Harassment Charges Against Uttarakhand Leader

According to party leaders, it is alleged that that the harassment took place six months ago. There has been no formal complaint.

All India | | Updated: November 04, 2018 21:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
BJP Investigating Sexual Harassment Charges Against Uttarakhand Leader

Uttarakhand general secretary Sanjay Kumar has been sacked after party worker alleged sex Hharassment

Dehradun: 

The BJP is looking into allegations that an Uttarakhand leader sexually harassed a former party worker, its state unit said today.

"The party leadership has taken cognisance of the entire issue and appropriate action will be taken as per the set procedure," state BJP president Ajay Bhatt told PTI.

Asked about the allegations against Uttarakhand BJP general secretary (organisation) Sanjay Kumar, the state unit media cell head Devendra Bhasin told reporters the party is aware of them and is looking into them.

The harassment took place six months ago, it is alleged. There has been no formal complaint, party leaders said.

"Whatever I know about the incident is through the newspapers. As the matter involves a general secretary it would not be proper for me to comment on it unless I hear from the leadership," Mr Bhatt said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Uttarakhand general secretary Sanjay Kumarsexual harrasment allegationsBJP Uttarakhand general secretary Sanjay Kumar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveAssam KillingsSabarimalaSignature BridgeIND vs WI 1st T20ICongress List 2018 MPTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionSantro

................................ Advertisement ................................