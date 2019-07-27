BJP High Command Has No Faith In Karnataka Government: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha. (File photo)

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday dubbed the newly-formed BJP government in Karnataka as "immoral", and claimed that even the BJP's central leadership has no faith in it.

The B S Yediyurappa-led government was formed by "threatening and luring" the lawmakers, he alleged.

"Everybody knows that the government formed in Karnataka is immoral. We have raised this matter in Parliament too.

"This government has been formed after threatening and luring (MLAs)," the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha said, talking to reporters at the Raipur airport.

"It is not known how long this government will survive. No central leader (of the BJP) from Delhi visited (Karnataka) when they got chief minister there. What does this prove?" Mr Chowdhury said.

"This proved that they don't have faith in their own. They have left it to Yediyurappa whether he dies or survives," the Congress leader claimed.

He also said that government formation by "selling and buying MLAs" did not augur well for Indian democracy.

"....the MLAs will have to put a label on their chest (describing) that either we are for sale or we are not for sale," he quipped.

Asked about opposition parties writing to the Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressing concern over number of bills being passed without legislative scrutiny, he said traditionally, bills are scrutinised by parliamentary panels first.

"It is our parliamentary tradition that our standing committee, select committee and joint select committee should be used (to scrutinise bills). But this (BJP-led Union) government brings legislations one by one and gets them passed," he said.

Most of the legislations should be screened by the standing committee as has been the tradition, he added.

