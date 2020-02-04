BJP Chief To Look Into Anant Kumar Hegde's Remark On Gandhi: Party Leader

Anant Kumar Hegde had said the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi was a "drama".

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that national party president JP Nadda will look into Anant Kumar Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr Kateel, who was seen leaving Mr Hegde's residence in Delhi today, said: "We had come here to discuss state cabinet expansion. National President of the party will look into that (Mr Hegde's remark) matter."

Mr Hegde had sparked a controversy on Saturday after he said that the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi was a "drama".

"None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," Mr Hegde had said while addressing a public event in Bengaluru.

While several Congress leaders have condemned his remark on the father of the nation, BJP leaders too have distanced themselves from it.

Top leadership in BJP is unhappy with Anantkumar Hegde over his controversial remark on Mahatma Gandhi, party sources had said on Monday, adding that he has been asked to issue an unconditional apology.