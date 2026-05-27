BJP Calls Congress "Anti-Hindu" Over Digvijaya Singh's "Communalism" Remark

The BJP has called former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh and the Congress party "anti-Hindu," saying that from Jawaharlal Nehru to Digvijaya Singh himself, Congress leaders had always seen Hindus as an "eyesore" and treated them as enemies.

The BJP's remarks came after Digvijaya Singh - at an event held on Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary - said "majoritarian communalism is far more dangerous than minority communalism".

Bhopal BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma, accusing Digvijaya Singh and the Congress of being "anti-Hindu," also invoked the Partition and asked whether Hindus were responsible for the division of India in 1947 and whether Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a Hindu.

He alleged the Congress stood with those responsible for the Partition then and continued to stand with divisive forces even today.

Sharma accused the Congress of spreading separatism and fanaticism in the name of minority politics. He said the party was isolating Muslims rather than bringing them into the national mainstream and alleged that Congress continued to shelter radicals and anti-national elements.

Addressing party workers at the Congress office, Digvijaya Singh referred to Nehru's words against communalism and said the country was now seeing a dangerous rise of majoritarian communal politics.

He said Nehru had described communalism as a poisonous force that spreads hatred within the nation, but had also warned that majoritarian communalism was even more dangerous. He questioned the direction of the country's foreign policy and economy.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, he asked whether Nehru, had he been alive today, would have allowed India to be pushed into such a situation and alleged India's foreign policy had moved in a direction where it was being forced to compromise, causing damage to the economy.