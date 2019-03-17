BJP Announces Candidates For Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Assembly Polls

Andhra and Arunachal Pradesh assemblies will go to polls on April 11. (FILE PHOTO)

The BJP on Sunday announced the names of its candidates for most of the seats in Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh Assemblies, which will go to the polls along with the Lok Sabha election on April 11.

BJP has named its candidates for 123 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and for 54 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, according to a statement.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been fielded from Mukto constituency.

In Andhra Pradesh, the two main challengers for power are Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party and Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress with the BJP hoping to improve its tally.

The BJP came to power in Arunachal Pradesh after a majority of Congress MLAs deserted the party to ally with it and later joined it.

