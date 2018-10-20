Always Favoured The Construction Of Grand Temple In Ayodhya: BJP

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao says party understands the sentiments of the people.

The BJP is committed to constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya and would wait for the Supreme Court's verdict on the issue, the party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said today.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, the BJP leader said though there was a demand for a section of leaders to bring an ordinance on the Temple, Mr Rao said the party understands the sentiments of the people.

"As far as the issue of construction of the grand temple for Lord Ram is concerned, our party's position has been consistent. We have always favoured the construction of grand temple in Ayodhya. That is the aspiration and sentiment of crores of people, Hindus in this country," he said.

"We are waiting for the verdict of the honourable Supreme Court and we want the process for the Ram temple construction to begin thereafter. We are committed to it but then we want this to happen either through the court verdict or through some kind of settlement among the communities, but that has not come forth. So we will have to wait for the court verdict," Mr Rao said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) are asking the government and the BJP for an early settlement of the issue.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, during his annual Vijayadashmi address on Thursday in Nagpur said the government should clear the path for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya through an appropriate and requisite law.

The BJP leader alleged that some of the Congress leaders have been trying to put roadblocks in the construction of the temple by trying to delay Supreme Court judgment by using their own "lawyer-politician" to create huddles in the court processes.

The Ayodhya case is currently before the Supreme Court and the next hearing is scheduled for October 29.

To a question on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Telangana for poll campaign, the BJP leader said the AICC president was a "negative factor" for the Congress party during elections.

"Mr Rahul Gandhi has been proved to be disaster as far as electoral politics is concerned," he said.

The Congress President would address two public meetings in Telangana today in the run-up to the December 7 assembly elections.

The Election Commission had on October 6 announced the election schedule for five states, including Telangana, which will go to the polls on December 7.

Quoting media reports that the Income Tax department found some discrepancies in the firms owned by Telugu Desam lawmaker CM Ramesh and Congress leader Revanth Reddy, GVL said the findings of the taxmen was just a "tip of the iceberg" and those leaders owed an explanation to the people.