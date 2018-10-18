RSS Chief Demands Law For Construction Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya

"The place of janmabhoomi is yet to be allocated for the construction of the temple," Mohan Bhagwat said

Pushing for the early construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat today used his annual Vijayadashmi speech to ask the government to bring in an "appropriate and requisite law".

"The government should clear the path for construction of the grand temple through appropriate and requisite law," Mr Bhagwat said in Nagpur this morning, in what was his last Vijayadashmi address before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The RSS chief said the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya was necessary from the "self-esteem point of view" and it will also pave way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness.

"The place of janmabhoomi is yet to be allocated for the construction of the temple although all kinds of evidence have affirmed that there was a temple at that place," he added.

"There is an obvious game plan of a few elements to stall the judgement by presenting various newer interventions in the judicial process," Mr Bhagwat said, adding that it is nobody's interest to test the patience of society without any reason.

Earlier this month, Mr Bhagwat had said even opposition parties cannot openly oppose a Ram temple in Ayodhya as the deity is revered by the country's majority.

Mohan Bhagwat's push comes at a time when Hindutva groups are mounting pressure on the centre to ensure the speedy construction of the temple at the venue believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. On September 27, a three-judge bench led by the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had refused to revisit a 1994 ruling that the government can acquire land that a mosque is built on -- a decision that paved the way for the politically charged temple-mosque dispute to be taken up without further delay.

If the top court had decided to re-examine the decision, it would have delayed the Ayodhya dispute hearings even though it has no direct bearing on the title suit. The ruling BJP, which has promised its supporters a Ram temple at the disputed site, will hope for a decision before the 2019 national election.