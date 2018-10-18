Will Visit Ayodhya, Ask PM Why Ram Temple Not Built Yet: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the delay in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"You go to countries which we might not have even seen in geography textbooks. But why haven't you gone to Ayodhya?" Mr Thackeray asked Prime Minister Modi, addressing his annual Vijay Dashmi rally.

"I will go to Ayodhya on November 25 and ask this to PM Modi," he further said.

The Shiv Sena chief accused the BJP of failing on several fronts - from controlling inflation to ensuring the security of women.

"(Union minister) Ravi Shankar Prasad says that inflation is not in our control or fuel prices are not in our control. I ask them 'what is in your control?' You can't control inflation, you can't ensure the safety of women," he said.

"An avatar of Lord Vishnu is with you and yet nothing is in your control," Mr Thackeray said in a lighter vein, taking a dig at a recent statement made by Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Avadhut Wagh calling Prime Minister Modi the "Eleventh avatar of Vishnu".

He also accused the BJP of "lying to the people". In particular, he targeted Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who recently said, "We didn't expect we will come to power so we made several promises. Now that we came to power, people come and ask about those promises. So we just remain silent and get away".

"Some say it is straight-talking but I say it is shamelessness. Such shamelessness is not expected from a Maharashtrian," he said, referring to Mr Gadkari.

He predicted that the BJP could be voted out of power "because of its lies".

"The country has become a volcano because of your lies. Once this erupts, you will never be able to come back to power," he said.

The Shiv Sena chief took a tough line on Pakistan and accused Prime Minister Modi of not having a consistent policy on Pakistan.

"Their prime minister comes for the swearing in of our prime minister. Our prime minister goes there to celebrate the birthday of their prime minister. Is Pakistan a friend when you say it is and an enemy when you say it is?" he asked. He further accused the government of not doing enough to stop terrorism emanating from Pakistan.