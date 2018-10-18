'Wait for Court Verdict': Nitish Kumar's Party Counters RSS On Ram Temple

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had sought an "appropriate and requisite" law to build the temple at Ayodhya.

Highlights The JD(U) has opposed RSS demand for a law on building the Ram Temple. Party spokesperson KC Tyagi said top court must decide on the matter. Alternatively, Muslims and Hindus may settle it through talks, he added.

A few hours after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat urged the centre to bring in a law aimed at constructing the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, the ruling BJP's primary political ally in Bihar today said it would be more prudent to await the Supreme Court's verdict on the matter.

The RSS is the ideological mentor of the BJP, which rules at the centre as well as a majority of the states across India.

Striking a contrasting note, Janata Dal (United) general secretary KC Tyagi said his organisation was of the firm belief that the contentious issue should be resolved either by legal means or through talks between the Hindu and Muslim communities. "As the matter remains pending in the Supreme Court, we believe we should wait for the verdict instead of needlessly raking it up. And once the judgment is passed, all the parties concerned should respect it," he added.

Addressing his annual Vijaya Dashmi address earlier in the day, Mr Bhagwat had sought an "appropriate and requisite" law to build the temple before "certain elements" could stall the judgment by presenting new interventions in the judicial process. He also claimed that constructing the religious structure was necessary from the "self-esteem point of view", and would pave the way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness.

"All kinds of evidence have affirmed that there was a temple on that site, but it is yet to be allocated for construction," he added.

Although the Ram Temple issue was pushed to the backdrop to accommodate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of development in the 2014 elections and the Uttar Pradesh polls, it has now received a fresh lease of life. Various right-wing groups have raised their voices in support of the temple, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said there was "little doubt" that it would be built.

Earlier this month, Mr Bhagwat had warned opposition parties against openly opposing the Ram Temple because it enjoyed the support of most Indians.